NEW DELHI: To meet the shortage of specialist oncology surgeons, the BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is planning to sound out the Union Health Ministry on the introduction of a surgical oncology course in all medical colleges.

In a 2017 study, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had said that the number of cancer cases would rise by around 17.5 lakh by 2020.

Dr SVS Dev, the head of surgical oncology at AIIMS, said, “The results of patients operated upon by specialist oncology surgeons have been very good. Symptoms in such patients have reduced to around 30 per cent. Earlier, general surgeons would do the surgery and the results were not that good.” He added that 90 per cent of major tumors require surgery by specialist surgeons for effective treatment.

At present, AIIMS has four seats in the super specialty oncology surgery department. Its Jhajjhar campus — christened National Cancer Institute — will have 12 seats when operational, enabling the premier institute to churn out 16 specialist oncology surgeons every year.

According to the Lancet Oncology Global Commission on Global Cancer Surgery, a cancer patient’s financial burden can also be reduced if specialist oncology surgeons operate upon them.

“As the equipment used for radiotherapy are very expensive, the cost of treatment goes high,” the report said, adding that 80 per cent of the world’s cancer patients were in need of surgery but only a third have access to safe and affordable treatment.

“The numbers in poor and developing countries are lower and stand at five per cent,” the report added.

According to the Delhi Cancer Registry, only 40 per cent patients suffering from various types of cancer have access to surgery by specialists.