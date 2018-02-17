NEW DELHI: A day after Rahul Gandhi dissolved the all-powerful Congress Working Committee and replaced it with a Steering Committee, there is intense speculation in AICC circles over two key appointments that the Congress chief is expected to make.

The party is wondering who will step into the shoes of Ahmed Patel, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary for many years. The second is the issue of replacing AICC treasurer Motilal Vora, who has managed the party’s finances for years but has not been keeping good health now.

According to party insiders, the need for a senior person, who can act as a bridge between Rahul and the layers of party leaders from across the country, is being felt since Rahul took over the reins of the Congress. The person will be crucial to the party given eight Assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

“Patel kept a low profile despite being close to the centre of power. He played his brief deftly for years and still enjoys the confidence of many,” a senior AICC functionary said.

Party circles are abuzz over hints that either veteran Ashok Gehlot or Ghulam Nabi Azad, may play that role. Both have good equations with Sonia and Rahul. If Gehlot, currently in charge of Gujarat, is elevated, the move could reduce the power tussle between the former Rajasthan CM and state unit chief Sachin Pilot, handpicked by Rahul for the post.

Azad is already the points person in chalking out parliament strategy and coordinating with the like-minded parties in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

However, it was for Rahul to take a final call if he needs a political adviser or not, the sources said. According to an AICC general secretary, Patel, who had been party treasurer earlier, could replace Vora as the Congress would need more funds to prepare for the upcoming electoral battles.

Party insiders said the financial stress has been felt since the Congress lost the 2014 national polls, followed by reverses in states. The crunch was evident during the Himachal and Gujarat Assembly polls where most of the candidates were left to fend for themselves, they said, adding the situation was no better in poll-bound Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. “That is the flip side of being out of power. Reduced number of states under Congress rule have added to financial stress,” a Congress strategist said.