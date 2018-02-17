BASTAR: Promoting tourism is not usually the business of police. But in Bastar it is. The Chhattisgarh Police, who have been engaged in a battle against Naxals for over three decades, have taken it upon themselves to promote tourism in the region.

The strife-torn Bastar has been out of tourists’ radar even though it has abundant natural beauty. The sustained fight against Naxals enlightened the forces on the immense tourism potential of Bastar and how they could help tap it.

A tourist from Kolkata sharing her experience of Bastar visit. (EPS)

They realised that the perception of Bastar being unsafe because of Naxal violence kept tourists away. So, they started expanding efforts to change this perception by taking several initiatives, including guiding tourists.

“It’s a largely a confidence-building measure. We collaborate with state agencies like the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board. For any destination to succeed as a tourist place, the perception of safety and security remains vital. The image of Bastar that is projected outside is different. But actually, things have improved,” P Sunderraj, DIG, Bastar Range, said.

Bastar Zone, which is larger in area than Kerala, comprises of seven districts which boast of several tourist attractions and sightseeing spots. The police claimed that the security forces’ three-pronged strategy of aggressive operations followed by development and sustained efforts at winning the confidence of locals over the past five-six years have restricted the Naxals to limited pockets in south Bastar and along the borders of adjoining states.

The fact that Bastar has witnessed major infrastructural developments in recent years is also helping. Air-services to connect with Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters, are also on the cards. The Bastar police interact with tourists at every platform. They put up stalls promoting tourism at major public events. Policemen guide the tourists and organise activities like singing and dancing, games etc. to engage with tourists.

Stephanie Langlet from France, was at Chitrakot waterfall on February 14. Appreciating the initiatives taken by police, she said, “The move will infuse a sense of security.” Soumaya Banerjee from Kolkata expressed her gratitude to police for making the region safe.