NEW DELHI: While banks are witnessing fraudulent transactions in billions due to loan scams, they turn a blind eye to common people seeking loan under a government scheme meant for employment generation.

According to the Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Industry, about 87% of loan applications under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) have been turned down by the banks and other authorities concerned during 2017-18.

According to the MSME Ministry, in 2017-18 about 4 lakh people applied for loan in different banks to avail the benefits under the PMEGP scheme, but only 51,319 people, or 12.5%, succeeded in finally getting loan.

Anil Bhardwaj, the secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), said there was a lack of political will due to which genuine people were not getting loan.

“The kind of money which has come under the recent case of alleged fraud can cater to loan demands of 2.40 lakh enterprises because the average loan size is even less than Rs 5 lakh under the PMEGP. Banks can give loan to big corporate houses, but when it comes to small or micro industries their response is very poor,” he added.

Officials said there were many reasons behind the low success rate of the scheme. “Banks have often complained that they don’t get complete applications. At times projects for which loans are sought are not viable. Moreover, applicants also don’t provide all the documents. The profile of bank accounts are also looked before considering grant of loans,” said an official.

Government sources said considering the need for more employment generation through the PMEGP scheme, it has got more allocation in this year’s budget.

A senior official of the MSME Ministry said in the 2017-18 budget, Rs 1,024 crore was allocated for the scheme while in the current budget the amount had been increased to Rs 1,800 crore. The official added that the government has a target of five lakh jobs through 75,000 enterprises.

Under the PMEGP scheme, the maximum cost of the project or unit admissible in manufacturing sector is Rs 25 lakh and in business or service sector it is Rs 10 lakh. General category people can get a subsidy of 15% in urban areas and 25% in rural areas, which is provided by the government. The balance amount of the total project cost will be provided by the banks in the form of term loan and working capital.