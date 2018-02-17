TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ayurveda drugs manufacturing units in Kerala are undergoing a crisis due to a prolonged delay in appointing the licensing authority. Though the government had almost finalised the officer, the High Court asked it to revise the norms for the appointment and restart the selection process.In the past eight months, the Drugs Control Department has not issued certificates such as free sale certificate and product certificate. Due to the delay, manufacturers are planning to shift base to other states. t is almost a year that the Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda) vacancy is lying idle. Many manufacturing units are on the verge of closure.

The High Court had given the direction on a petition filed by the incumbent Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda), whose deputation tenure ended long ago. The petition was filed after the government started the selection process excluding the Deputy Drugs Controller’s name, but inviting a panel from the Directorate of Ayurveda Medical Education and the Drugs Control Department.Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said the norms were under preparation as per the direction from the court. The appointment will be made at the earliest, he said.

The incumbent Deputy Drugs Controller (Ayurveda) came out against the government’s decision to remove her from the post of state licensing authority. She has been in the post for the past six years on deputation, getting two extensions. The extensions are alleged to have been given under political pressure.

Noting that the Ayurveda sector was facing a crisis due to the delay in appointing the licensing authority, Ayurveda Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India general secretary Dr D Ramanathan said licences were not being revised and new ones are not being issued.

“If the drug licensing authority is not appointed at the earliest, then there will be no end to the ongoing crisis and many of the manufacturers will have no choice but to leave the state.” Ayurveda drugs manufacturing companies have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, urging him to appoint the drug licensing authority at the earliest.