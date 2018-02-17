HYDERABAD : Four women bikers will be travelling across seven countries with the specific objective to promote Telangana Tourism along with the Incredible India campaign. Flagging off the journey, Tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal, he wished the bikers all good luck. The journey, Road to Mekong, is expected to be completed in 50 days during which they will cover around 17,000 km through India, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Among the four riders is also a member from the She Teams. “It is fancy to see women on bikes, but we are not just riders. We have also been trained in all the nitty-gritties of a bike, riding and also road safety," ASD Shanthi said. “We are trained in all the nitty-gritties of a bike, riding and also road safety.The ride will be led by Jai Bharathi. Piya Bahadur is a relatively new rider who will be taking up such a long journey for the first time. The other rider is Shilpa Balakrishnan, who has been a biker for the last 13 years.