KOLKATA: Prateek Bhattacharya is no less a maverick than Randall ‘Memphis’ Raines, the protagonist of Hollywood thriller Gone in 60 Seconds. Bhattacharya, a self-proclaimed producer, allegedly hired over 200 cars in Kolkata only to sell them online.

But unlike Raines (essayed by actor Nicolas Cage who operates with a gang), Bhattacharya apparently works alone in his own ingenious ways to steal cars.

His shady dealings came under the police scanner after several car owners filed cases in police stations after they found their vehicles put up online for sale.

Several complainants claimed Bhattacharya gained their trust by showing photographs of him with several actors and senior political leaders.

Some of the victims had ‘lent’ up to five vehicles at a monthly rent of Rs 50,000 each. The accused has not paid the car owners for the past few months.

Investigation revealed Bhattacharya had submitted the address of his residence at Nimta in the city where duped complainants got to meet each other. The duped car owners have jointly approached police headquarters in Lalbazar. Bhattacharya and the cars are yet to be traced.

“The accused has duped several individuals in the city. We are coordinating with the police stations where the FIRs were lodged. The cases are being investigated separately.

“Based on these FIRs, our men are trying to track the vehicles. A manhunt is on to arrest the accused and all police stations have been alerted,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The police are investigating the modus operandi of the crime and are investigating whether Bhattacharya operated alone or is a member of any car-lifting gang.