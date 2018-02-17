NEW DELHI: The government has set a huge target of constructing houses in the next one year as the big political battle is inching closer. It will construct over 70 lakh houses in the next one year in rural as well as urban areas.

Under the scheme, low-cost houses are to be constructed to provide affordable accommodations to lower and middle income groups. Despite ‘Housing for All’ being one of the flagship schemes of the government, only about 23 lakh houses — 20.24 lakh in urban areas and 3 lakh in rural areas — have been built so far.

But now that political temperatures across the country are rising with the election season approaching, construction has gains pace, if officials are to be believed. Construction is going on for completion of about 20 lakh houses, officials said. While 51 lakh new houses have to be built in rural areas, 19 lakh new houses have to come up in urban area, they said.

A senior official of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said around 37.45 lakh dwelling units in 7,474 projects with an investment of `2,03,752 crore, involving Central assistance of `57,681 crore, have been accepted under the PM Awas Yojana (urban).

The government has introduced several initiatives to provide affordable housing, particularly in urban areas. These include introduction of public private partnership policy and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, which has been expanded to include middle income group.