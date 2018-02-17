SANGAREDDY : Jail department Director General K Vinay Kumar Singh said a team from Japan is planning to make a documentary on Sangareddy Heritage Jail soon.Inaugurating week-long celebrations at District Heritage Jail Museum, he said Sangareddy is now well known in the world for Jail Museum as there is no such jail in the world. He said soon a team from Japan will arrive to shoot a documentary on the Jail Museum.

He added that he got a chance to pay back to Sangareddy in the form of Feel the Jail idea. He said every student should pay back to their mother land. Jails IG Narsimha said the number of criminals has significantly come down with the implementation of reforms in jail department.

He added that the development programmes taken up by the jail department is the main reason for decline in number of criminals. The senior police officer announced the setting up of 100 petrol pumps in the state and added that children of former inmates will be provided work at these pumps. He said different types of products are manufactured in jails and currently 50 shops are run.Sangareddy SP S Chandrashekar Reddy said in the past people used to be scared of jail and with reforms in jail department, this is changed.