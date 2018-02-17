MANGALURU; Students of Government First Degree College, Car Street, Mangaluru, had their mid-day meal, with a great sense of achievement. They were eating what they had sowed and reaped, literally.

About 200 students of the college had toiled in the fields of Konaje village for over five months to grow about 14 quintals of rice in rainwater. The college had taken on lease four acres of land that had become fallow after five farmers had stopped cultivating it for more than a decade.

In return, the land owners would get a share in the crop and paddy straw besides the fallow land being repaired at the end of a three-year-lease period. The students had made more than a dozen trips to Konaje starting last August 15 in order to level the field, till it, plant seedlings, de-weed and finally to harvest the crop last month. Some villagers and Manohar Shetty, a farmer leader, joined the students.

Dr Naveen Konaje, a lecturer and NSS officer of the college, said the idea was mooted jointly by college principal Rajashekar Hebbar and lecturers-cum-NSS officers Prof Jeffry Rodrigues, Dr Nagaveni and himself, keeping in mind the agriculture scenario wherein it is becoming less attractive to the people day by day.

A quintal of rice will be given to the two farmers who had leased out the land. The remaining 13 quintals will be enough to feed students till the end of the academic year, which is less than two months. Initially, apart from 200 NSS volunteers, 50 other students will be fed. The college plans to increase the numbers gradually as it expands the area of cultivation, Over 100 acres of land is available in Konaje and Belma GP limits and farmers are eager to lease.