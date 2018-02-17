MADURAI : Renovation work to restore the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam of the Meenakshi Temple saw the use of laser technology for measuring the distance, height and the elevation value to verify the azimuth direction of the damaged mandapam.The measuring work was completed by a team comprising private civil engineers and architects under the supervision of N Natarajan, Joint Commissioner of (HR&CE) and Subramanian, junior executive engineer of the temple maintenance.

Stability and leakages between the roof and the pillars was checked and also the azimuth direction of the temple was checked by using ‘Total Survey Machine’, technology. Further, the structural stability of the remaining ceiling of the Veera Vasantharayar mandapam and the combined strength of the ceiling attached to the Vasantharayar mandapam was also examined by checking the stone masonry.

Keeping in mind that last October rain water entered the East and West tower main entrance of the temple till Kodimaram (flag post), the changes in architectural features, arches, pillars, stone pedestals, roofs and towers in other parts of the temple was also examined.Further, plans were made to strengthen the architraves and fillings in between the beams would be carried out through the temple and the gaps that naturally develop at the wall plates at the corners of the walls will also be refilled.