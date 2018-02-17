KOLKATA: Even though West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee has been named the second poorest Chief Minister in the country after Tripura’s Manik Sarkar, 29 Trinamool Congress MPs across both Houses of Parliament are crorepatis, assets declared by them indicate.

According to a report by private election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR),Trinamool chief Mamata has declared assets of only `30 lakh, which is just `4 lakh more than those of Sarkar, the poorest chief minister.

However, 21 Trinamool MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha have declared assets of more than `1 crore. The richest Trinamool MP in the Lok Sabha is actor Deepak Adhikari or Dev, who has declared assets of `15 crore. Businessman-turned-politician Kanwar Deep Singh is the richest in the Rajya Sabha with declared assets of `83.76 crore.

Before he resigned from the Rajya Sabha in December 2016 citing health reasons, actor Mithun Chakraborty was the richest Trinamool MP with declared assets of over `101 crore. Mohammad Nadimul is the poorest with declared assets of `3.10 lakh.

Other rich Trinamool MPs include Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and her close aides, Dinesh Trivedi, Derek O’Brien, Manas Bhunia, Manish Gupta, Kalyan Banerjee, Shatabdi Roy and Sugata Bose.

It may be recalled that Trinamool MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Paul were accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, which landed them in prison in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

However, both the MPs are out on bail at present. After Kolkata police initiated a suo motu case against the richest Trinamool MP K D Singh and his Alchemist Group’s chit fund arm based on the complaints of 69 investors, Mamata had said that “giving a ticket to K D Singh was a blunder”.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhury has the highest criminal record among MPs from the state, with 16 cases registered against him. He is followed by Trinamool’s Idris Ali, who has nine criminal cases against him, and Tapas Paul, who has four cases.