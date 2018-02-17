KOCHI: The Cochin Port Maritime Heritage Museum has got richer with a collection of 25 rare images.

R Shivshankar, son of R T Ramachandra — the Resident Engineer in charge of bridge works for Cochin Harbour during 1936-40 — handed over the photographs and some old writings on the making of the Port to A V Ramana, Cochin Port Trust deputy chairman at a function.

Shivshankar recalled his father was the only Indian engineer in the team of Sir Bristow who entrusted Ramachandra with executive charge of the bridges. He fondly reminisced Sir Bristow's farewell speech during which he praised Ramachandra. Ramana recollected the contributions made by Ramachandra in providing the rail-road connectivity to Willingdon Island as the Resident Engineer in the team of Sir Robert Bristow, the legendary British engineer regarded as the architect of modern Cochin port.