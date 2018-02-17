NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will unveil the revamped party at the AICC plenary session to be held in Delhi from March 16-18 and sound the bugle for the 2019 national polls.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the newly formed Steering Committee, which has replaced the all-powerful Congress Working Committee.

Around 1,500 AICC delegates will endorse Rahul’s election at the plenary session. They will also approve the revamped CWC, AICC and state units to take the party into the eight Assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The revamp of the grand old party and an influx of younger faces were expected after Rahul took charge of the Congress last December.

The inclusion of veterans in the Steering Committee indicates that the recast panels are likely to be a mix of youth and experience. This has been done to settle the old guard versus young Turks debate that was hurting the party’s electoral prospects since 2013.

The challenges before Rahul are to ensure his party’s victory in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year, build up a formidable alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strengthen the organisation in states.

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi has said she will be around to help Rahul rally like-minded forces against Modi and the BJP.

Rahul has identified joblessness, farm crisis and corruption as the planks on which to target the BJP, party sources said. He wants the new Congress to represent all classes and focus on articulating the concerns of women, Dalits, tribals and OBCs.

The Steering Committee includes most CWC members like Rahul, Sonia, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Karan Singh, Motilal Vora and Janardhan Dwivedi.

The younger lot is represented through RPN Singh, who was recently put in charge of Jharkhand, and Randeep Surjewala, who has been heading the media department.