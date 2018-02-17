NEW DELHI: Questions hang over the fate of an Indian project to set up 10 coastal surveillance radar systems (CSRS) in the Maldives since President Yameen Abdul Gayoom declared a state of emergency in the archipelago on February 5.

India has so far set up three CSRS, the last of them in 2015, “but they are not transmitting”, a source in the defence establishment told The Sunday Standard.

The latest schedule envisages the completion of the Maldivian CSRS — meaning seven more radars by the end of March after three previous deadlines were breached. But the rhetoric that has been exchanged, the travel advisory issued by New Delhi, the cold vibes over the visit of an envoy plus China’s wordy warning against ‘external intervention’ have made an India-Maldives defence cooperation pact shaky.

If the radars do not function, as assessed by the Indian Navy, monitoring traffic near and through the Maldives, especially Chinese mercantile and military movements in the Southern Indian Ocean, would be carried out only through a detachment of two helicopters stationed in the country.

An Indian navy Dornier aircraft makes a weekly sortie to the Maldives as does an Indian warship.

The CSRS project was conceptualised after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. The security establishment decided then that the entire Indian coastline as also its littorals should be equipped with CSRS and Automated Identification Systems that would give early warning of suspect vessels.