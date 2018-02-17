NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked states to issue directives to private schools to not harass students over delay or non-payment of tuition fee and other charges and address the financial issues with parents.

The commission said the advisory was issued following “reported cases of suicidal deaths of school students due to harassment for non-payment of school fee and discriminative behaviour by school authorities”.

Earlier this month, a 14-year old student of a private school in Hyderabad had committed suicide after the school expelled her over non-payment of fee. “They didn’t allow me to write the exam. Sorry, mom,” the girl’s suicide letter said. A few days later, a video showing a teacher thrashing a student in another school in the city over delay in paying of fee surfaced on social media, sparking public outrage.

Last year, a case of a teenager in Pilibhit, UP, ending her life after being repeatedly humiliated in school over non-payment of dues had come to light.

“We had to take this step as disturbing cases of children being shamed, punished and harassed have been brought to our attentions and sadly, in some cases, have even led to suicides of children,” NCPCR member Priyank Kanoongo said. “This is totally unacceptable and we felt the need to nudge the states to intervene and reprimand private schools.”

“The Commission has been receiving numerous complaints... where children are being harassed,” NCPCR said in a letter to state chief secretaries and reminded this was a gross violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of which the NCPCR is a monitoring authority.