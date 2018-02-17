HYDERABAD : Ugadi is not far away, and the special pachadi that is prepared on the New Year’s Day is something that most of us look forward to. However, one of the important ingredients of the recipe — the Neem flower — is becoming increasingly hard to find.Once a common tree in households and road sides, the Neem is fast disappearing from the landscape of Hyderabad. The Neem flower, as a result, has become a rare commodity. Experts attribute the disappearance to a parasite called Loranthus or Honey Suckle Mistletoe.

Another serious threat has emerged — a scale insect called Aonidiella orientalis. These pests feed on the tree sap. Though they do little harm to older trees, they can kill the young ones. Honey Suckle Mistletoe anchor themselves onto the branches and suck water and nutrients directly. They engulf entire sections of the tree blocking the much-needed sunlight that is crucial for growth.

At the point of attachment, haustorium penetrate into the tissue of the host to absorb nutrients and water. The place at which the parasite is attached and where the haustoria penetrate often swell into tumours. When the tree is infested by the parasite, there will be a considerable reduction in the yield of fruit and leaves wilt and show unhealthy green colour. Neem trees can be protected by removing the parasite in the early stages of its growth. Cutting the branch affected by Loranthus before it spreads to other branches will also help.