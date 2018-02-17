In India's 65-year electoral history, the country's dominant Left party, the CPI-M, has never been in direct confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party but Tripura is set to change that. (File Photos)

With the BJP poised to give the Left a tough fight in Tripura, JNU professor and Left historian Pradip Kumar Datta speaks to Pushkar Banakar about the reasons for the party’s decline, its dwindling relevance and numbers, and the road ahead.

Why do you think the Left’s fortunes have turned and they are returning with such small numbers in elections. Have they lost relevance?

The Left has not lost relevance. It is needed much more than before. However, the Left parties have become ineffective over time. This distinction needs to be made. Given the scenario of growing communal, caste-based violence and hyper-nationalism, it is important Left parties are present. However, one’s wish is not reality.

The Left parties themselves have done injustice to what the country requires. The reason for their ineffectiveness is that of party organisation. Basically, in terms of what they seek to achieve in this state at this point of time, they are very confused.

As a consequence, there is no thinking about what changes the country is undergoing and what the long-term strategy should be. In effect, there is no alternative conception or thoughts about the future. At best, they are thinking defensively of stopping the BJP and sometimes the Congress. At the same time, they want to be independent.

They do not have anything positive and relevant to offer to the changing needs of the country. In terms of the programme, they are becoming outdated even as the need for the Left parties is becoming stronger. This is leading to arrogance that they can do it alone.

There is not enough work being done at the ground level. The work is of managing, sometimes violently, the existing status quo. In Tripura, they have a great Chief Minister in Manik Sarkar but one person cannot do everything. There is no transformative agenda. The cadre does not have anything to do on a daily basis. People are not finding reasons to vote for them though there are very good reasons why they should vote them.

Why do you think the Left, despite having a presence in some top universities, is not able to churn out leaders on the state or national level?

Left presence is only in few universities like JNU and HCU and JU but not in most universities. At the student level, politics is given some autonomy and independence to work. These student leaders also must be offered some degree of idealism and hope and that is missing.

The organisations themselves need to be more democratised and much more dynamism needs to be brought in. They also need to think much more seriously about programmes and the future they are looking at.

What do you think are the Left’s chances in Sunday's elections in Tripura?

I think on the whole they will retain it. Tripura has been the best out of the three states the Left has ruled. A lot of their policies have helped people. They have a good Chief Minister who is seen as honest and that is a big quality. This has blunted the USP of the BJP which comes to power in untested waters and becomes as corrupt as the others.

The BJP will mop up Opposition votes due to their alliance and won’t do badly. However, it is tough for them to come to power. We don’t know what will happen in the future but this time CPI-M should pull through.

Pradip Kumar Datta is a Professor at the Centre for Comparative Politics & Political Theory, School of International Studies, JNU