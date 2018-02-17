KOCHI: With the mercury already hovering in the high 30s, the Kerala Forest Department has initiated steps to prevent and mitigate the outbreak of wildfires which had scorched 2,900 ha of forest cover last year. This year, it received around 100 fire alerts from the Forest Fire Alert System, a national database maintained by the Forest Survey of India.P K Kesavan, Principal CCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, said, " Barring a few places like Idukki and Wayanad, we got normal rainfall in the state this year. If we receive normal summer showers in the coming two months, the risk of wildfire will be minimal. But we are leaving nothing to chance."

The department has nearly completed the creation of fire lines and construction of watch towers and ordered the shutting down of vulnerable sanctuaries, including Silent Valley, Paramabikulam and Wayanad sanctuaries for the next two months. There will also be restrictions on entry of visitors to the other vulnerable areas, he said. According to the Principal CCF, the department has not assessed the extent of losses suffered in the previous years.

Kerala lost around 5,000 ha of forest land during the 2010-11 period. Since then, the department has been maintaining a close vigil every summer. This year also, the social forestry department has undertaken a slew of awareness campaigns, including organising flash mobs, by roping in students and youth.

The data available with the FSI shows there was an increase in number of forest fire alerts from 2014 onwards.Wayanad and Idukki are two of the most vulnerable areas for forest fires. Though the department expects subdued weather during the coming summer, the data available with the Meteorological Department shows the state has been witnessing a 58 per cent shortfall in seasonal rainfall during the January 1 -February 7 period against the long period average.