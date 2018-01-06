NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Congress has written to the Election Commission demanding rejection of the nomination of Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha candidate N D Gupta.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Gupta was a board member of the National Pension System (NPS) Trust, as per its website.

“The NPS discharges a very important governmental function—that of being a custodian of pensions of lakhs of governmental employees. In other words, it is almost an extension of the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, the office of the trustee of NPS, which N D Gupta holds… virtually discharges the functions of the government itself,” Maken stated in his letter.

Maken said Gupta’s candidature was “liable to be rejected” because he was holding an office of profit since an NPS trustee is entitled to remuneration, emoluments and perks.

The AAP fiercely defending Gupta’s candidature on social media platforms, terming the allegations “frivolous” and “cheap politics”.