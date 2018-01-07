NEW DELHI: The Centre has tasked the Bureau of Police Research and Development to conduct a study and come with recommendations to improve the image of police and counter the prevailing trust deficit of the public.

“Once the special task force of BPR&D comes up with the recommendations, the same would be shared with state governments for implementation. Police is a state subject under the Constitution and the Centre can advise them to improve the functioning so as to build a better rapport with public as also to face the dynamic security challenges of the present times,” a Home Ministry official said.

Attempts are being made to inculcate soft skills amongst police officers with the help of domain experts.

The BPR&D will also help identify domain expertise for inculcation of soft skills and the related professionals on an all India basis and share the same with the respective police forces.

The soft skills amongst the police personnel are expected to help generate ground level intelligence. The Home Ministry has stressed to the states to focus on regular patrolling and constabulary-based intelligence generation that can act as important force multipliers towards police visibility on the ground and towards its positive public image, the official further said.