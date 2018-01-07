NEW DELHI: Delhi Police investigating a newborn being wrongly declared dead by Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, in November is waiting for a report from Delhi Medical Council (DMC) to ascertain negligence in the case. According to police, they can investigate further only after they receive the report from DMC on whether there was medical negligence in the matter or not.

DMC has received replies from nine doctors and two nurses of Max Hospital who were issued notices last month for alleged medical negligence in connection with the case. A senior DMC official said that they have received the replies, which will be put up before its executive committee.

The committee will form a panel comprising paediatricians and gynaecologists who will prepare a report, a DMC official said. The process might take two weeks.

“In every medical negligence case, we need a report which confirms that criminal negligence has been done by doctors. There are many cases where these reports have taken months to reach the police. We hope we’ll receive this report soon. The doctors of DMC are saying that the report will be ready in 15 days,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

An infant was declared dead after his birth on November 30 by the hospital. His twin, a girl, was still-born.