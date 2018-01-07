BHOPAL: Aiming to bring murder convicts to the mainstream and empower them to stand on their own before their release, Madhya Pradesh jail department is planning to open five new open jails in the years to come.

The state, which currently has one open jail in Hoshangabad district, is slated to inaugurate a second one in Satna district on Republic Day.

The department subsequently plans to set up new open jails in Bhopal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Gwalior. It will send a detailed proposal to the state government soon, sources in the department said.

An open jail comprises of 2BHK cottages, where murder convicts left with up to two years of jail term are allowed to live with their families. These convicts, who have been certified for their good conduct from their respective Central jails, are allowed to work outside and earn on their own.

“It’s a kind of midway home for the murder convicts before they settle down with their families and start a normal life away from the world of crime,” said a senior official.

A jail department team has done a detailed survey of six open jails in Rajasthan, which has the maximum number of open jails in the country. The team is now touring the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune, the country’s first open jail for women convicts. The findings of the surveys are likely to be included while drafting the proposal for more open jails in MP.