NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have asked spokespersons not to go on the defensive on matters and controversies related to Kumar Vishwas as he may not remain a part of the AAP in the near future. Also, with an eye on the 2019 general elections, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will focus on making the party stronger in the national capital from March onwards.

Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta

Party sources told The Sunday Standard that keeping the crucial elections in mind, AAP plans to pre-pone its Executive Council meeting to March from June.

AAP wants to give the cadre an opportunity to raise issues irking them in order to clear the air before they get down to preparing for the elections.

The party has been facing some flak from its cadre over sending outsiders N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta to the Rajya Sabha and the impact of this decision on the future of AAP.

AAP will also hold the district workers’ conference next week where the leaders will brief the supporters about the reasons for choosing the two Guptas.

Talking about the controversy surrounding the decision by the brass, a senior AAP leader said, “Such thing happen in every party. For example, recently, Shehzad Poonawalla opposed the Congress Party’s decision to elect Rahul Gandhi as the party president. Do you think that the controversy had any impact on the Congress’ decision or its future? Those who are with party will remain with the party and those who want to leave now, have a good excuse to quit. Some leaders are not happy with the decision, but we hope they will not go the Kumar Vishwas way.”

Another party insider said, “How AAP will move ahead in the coming months will be finalized by the top brass in March. As part of the organisational development process, the party plans to bring in more regional candidates.”

Under its ‘My booth, the strongest’ initiative, AAP has decided to elect block presidents out of the 1,32,950 blocks it has divided the national capital into, for ease of functioning.

Referring to the recent controversies and anti-party statements made by Kumar Vishwas, AAP leaders told The Sunday Standard that they were not surprised, as the maverick leader has always done so and has been indulging in more anti-party activities of late.

“The party was very keen to send Kumar Vishwas to the Rajya Sabha till last January. But, after AAP’s defeat in the Punjab elections, he contacted various AAP MLAs and tried to coerce them into joining the BJP. We have solid evidence to establish this fact, but it will harm the interests of the party if we make it public. Just a couple of months after the MCD elections, he started wooing BJP leaders. He doesn’t even deserve the MLA’s seat right now,” a party source said.

Two’s company

Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based billionaire businessman. Was with Congress earlier party and contested from Moti Nagar. He has given advances of over `22 crore to property dealers. His Delhi assets are worth `164 crore.

N D Gupta is a CA and shares good rapport with BJP leaders. Is the first Indian to be elected to the US’sBoard of International Federation of Accountants.