NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl from Jharkhand, who was tortured by her employer, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday.

The minor was employed by a doctor in the posh

Model Town area of the city. The girl was allegedly burnt, beaten and also bitten by her employer. The doctor has been arrested and the girl, in accordance with the orders of the Child Welfare Committee, will be kept in a children’s home.

The DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, tweeted her dismay: “Received call on Delhi Commission for Women 181 regarding a girl being tortured by employer.

“We rescued the 14-year-old Jharkhandi domestic maid from Model Town. Can't describe her condition! She was burnt, beaten, attacked with scissor, spat at and bitten by lady employer who is a doctor! Most evil!”

Maliwal also called for the harshest punishment to the doctor. “Little girl was so brave. Her lady employer so vicious. A doctor herself, how could she torture a 14 yr old in such brutal manner. Little girl was confined 2 house, not given sweater, food & hs been reduced 2 bones (sic),” she said in another tweet.

The police have confirmed the doctor’s arrest.