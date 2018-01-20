CHANDIGARH: A dozen rapes in six days in Haryana have belied claims by the BJP-led state government that the state is safe for women.

Haryana has recorded the highest rate of gang-rapes per one lakh population in country. In 2016, there were 191 gang rapes. At the same time the sex ratio in the state has improved because of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. The latest statistic says there are 914 girls per 1000 boys.

As per the report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of 2016, released last November, a total of 1,189 rape cases were registered in Haryana in 2016. This was was 11 per cent more than the 1,070 cases in 2015. There were 191 cases of gang rape in the state in 2016 as compared to 204 gang rapes in 2015 (1.6 per lakh of female population). In 2014 there w ere 230 incidents

of gang rapes in (1.9 lakh of female population). On an average there are three rapes

reported daily.

In 2016 Rajasthan was second in gang-rapes with one per lakh of population. Delhi was in the third spot with 0.9 per lakh of population. Also in 2015 Rajasthan was at second spot with 1.2 gang rapes per lakh population and Delhi was at the third spot with one gang rape per lakh population.

Overall crime against women in Haryana also rose to 9,839 cases in 2016 from 9,511 in 2015.

Sex ratio

A total of 17 districts achieved SRB (sex ratio at birth) of 900 or more. The lowest SRB was 880 girls to 1000 boys. The highest was Panipat with SRB of 945.