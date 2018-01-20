NEW DELHI: Three prominent schools in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata have become the first ones to be audited by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who would provide security tips to these schools.

The paramilitary force has offered to conduct audits in schools in the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurugram school. Following the incident, the CISF had written to various schools, offering consultancy services for a security audit.

“We received consultancy fees from Podar Education Network in Mumbai, Oakridge International School in Hyderabad and St Xavier’s Institution in Kolkata, and our expert consultants are carrying out security audits in these schools. Through consultancy services, we intend to provide integrated security solutions tailor-made to suit their requirements,” a senior CISF official said.

He said the paramilitary force was in touch with 18 other schools for the task and six other schools are likely to soon deposit consultancy fees.

The CISF, which is responsible for the security of 59 civil airports and important organisations across the country, also offers consultancy services, where they visit the organisations and suggest measures to improve security.