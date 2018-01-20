NEW DELHI: A gang of four conmen is on the prowl in Ghaziabad, leaving residents in fear and confusion. The gang members, dressed as policemen, approach residents on the pretext of conducting a security audit.

“Two men dressed as policeman came around 12 noon and said they were conducting a security audit of the area to make it safer. My daughter opened the door, but after a few minutes, she became suspicious. My husband was fortunately at home and he drove them away. We could have been attacked by these men,” said Tanmayee Ranjan, a resident of Sector 3 in Vaishali.

The gang also cons people by asking for donations for poor people. They tell the local residents that the police is collecting donations to distribute blankets and food among poor children.

“I am not sure, but I think they were dressed as constables. As soon as I asked them some uncomfortable questions, they just disappeared,” said Sanjay Kumar Jha, a 34-year-old IT worker.

The gang seems to be targeting senior citizens. “Our neighbours told us about such people. I stay with my 74-year-old husband. It is very scary. We are old and cannot fight back to defend ourselves if any untoward incident occurs. I urge the police to catch hold of these culprits immediately,” said Seema Jaiswal, a 70-year-old resident of Sector 3 in Vaishali.

The police admit to the gang being on the prowl. “We have got many calls regarding this problem. We have told residents to catch hold of these people and call us immediately when they encounter them the next time. Apart from that, we are also trying to keep a regular check in the residential areas to ensure that the gang is apprehended,” a police officer at the Indirapuram police station said.

“We are trying to identify pockets of the area which are inhabited more by senior citizens. Once we do that, we will increase our vigil in those areas to ensure no attacks take place. It is our duty to protect them and we will discharge it perfectly,” the officer added.