BENGALURU : The country’s first military war memorial to honour war veterans and their families will finally be completed next month. Supposed to have been ready in January 2011, the unique monolithic statue is getting the final touches at a quarry at Koira village in Devanahalli taluk of Karnataka.

The Bengaluru National Military Memorial project will be located on a seven-acres-and-22.5-guntas of land. “The final bit of carving the granite stone — Veeragallu (Brave Stone) — meant to be the cynosure of all eyes by conveying the valour of the soldiers, is being carried out now,” said a top official. The 79-feet statue weighs 440 tonnes and had been tendered to sculptor Ashok Gudigar for `94.09 lakh.



Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now