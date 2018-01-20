NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party is resorting to a novel ploy – raising bogus resident welfare associations -- to siphon off about Rs 500 crore in development funds, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has claimed.

“After failing to pilfer development funds through mohalla sabhas, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to raise bogus resident welfare associations (RWAs) to use them as a medium to loot public money,” he alleged before the media.

All district development deputy commissioners are entitled to spend Rs 50 crore on development activity in their respective areas based on the recommendations of RWAs. Tiwari alleged the AAP had set its eyes on this fund right from the time it came to power.

Tiwari promised to take the matter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegations. “We are here only to serve the people and we are doing what it takes to ensure their welfare. We have not done anything wrong,” an AAP leader said on condition of anonymity.