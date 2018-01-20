NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday launched the first ever mega book fair from where government schools of the national capital can procure books for their libraries with more ease and through a transparent process.

A total of 2,136 books of 81 publishers have been shortlisted for display at the fair organised in the government-run Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Dwarka sector 22.

The fair is on till February 2.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the book fair. Present along with him were secretary education Puniya Salil Srivastava and Director, Education, Saumya Gupta. Delhi administration has earmarked an amount of `100 crore for libraries in the current budget.

“Libraries can function as real resource centres where innovative learning can take place. They provide a joyful ambience where students can spend precious time browsing through books to enhance their knowledge. Decades of research show the connection between reading engagement and reading achievement,” said Gupta at the event.

According to officials, in order to make the process of procuring books by schools in a modernised and transparent way, the Directorate of Education invited publishers in different categories like pre-primary and primary secondary classes for book readings.