BENGALURU : Bhoomee, a web-enabled platform for the agriculture community, and integrated with cloud, mobile and other digital technologies, intends to take information and engagement closer to farmers.An increasing number of farmers are reaping benefits of the platform. Rajanna, a farmer from Tumakuru district, got to know the price of watermelon in Bengaluru’s market through the Bhoomee platform and was able to sell his produce at double the price. Dharmpal, a farmer from Ramanagara district, published his produce through Bhoomee’s network and got 25 per cent more than the usual price for sweet pumpkin.

More than 1.5 lakh farmers have begun to use the platform, which could help them access accurate and timely information about pest management and markets. Farmer enrolment happens by subscription plans through Bhoomee’s farmer mobile app, Bhoomee Kendras or through agents who use the sales app. Crop management service is provided by the DESEE Force (Digitally Empowered Self Employed Extension force) personnel, who are trained and certified by agri universities. Market prices of crops in 1,200 markets are updated daily and comparison and trends are provided.

The benefits and impact of the platform include increase in choice of buyers, crop protection service that helps farmers reduce production cost by up to 50 per cent and rural employment opportunities in the roles of DESEE force agents, direct sales agents and extension force. The platform has facilitated lending of `1 crore to agri equipment firms to expanding their businesses.