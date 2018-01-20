CHENNAI : Selvi holds her toddler in one hand as she cooks with the other. When smoke from her firewood stove fills the house, the smell of soot mixes with the stench of rotting garbage. Barely 10 feet away from her kitchen is a giant heap of solid waste accumulated from the residential areas of Iyyappanthangal, where she lives. Trapped between the city’s leading private hospital and high-rise buildings lining A N Elumalai Salai village are hutments, houses and smaller apartments. Aspiring to get closer to the city, people have occupied every piece of land available. As a result of the rapid urbanisation, three major issues have arisen: With water bodies encroached, their homes are among the first to be inundated; with no allocated space for garbage disposal, garbage is now being dumped in any available empty space and encroachment of roads has led to traffic snarls.

Illegal dumpyard

The mixing of stagnant water with waste has led to deterioration of drinking water and air. Selvi’s one-and-half year old toddler fell seriously ill a week ago, only to be diagnosed with dengue. An unauthorised dumpyard near A N Elumalai Salai at Iyyappanthangal is leading to increasing cases of dengue in the neighbouring areas, allege residents. Two cases of dengue were reported in the last two weeks of December.

Water stagnation is another huge concern for residents

| Martin Louis

A toddler living in a panchayat hutment next to the dumpyard developed symptoms of dengue last week. His mother blames it on the giant heap of garbage, which has not been cleared for the last two months. “The garbage comes at night and hence we do not notice it coming in. A few months ago, officials promised to clear the space, but ended up burning it instead,” said Shanthi, who resides adjacent to the dumpyard.

A senior panchayat official told The Sunday Standard there was no allocation for solid waste disposal. He said that more people have moved into Iyyappanthangal panchayat, some even encroaching on empty lands, leaving little space for common use.“After a long struggle, we got permission from city corporation to add the garbage generated in our panchayat to their processing stations. We will have to pay for the loads of garbage, but it will be done,” the official had said. However, a month after, no action has been taken.

Water stagnation woes

A month after the monsoon, parts of Iyyappanthangal continued to remain flooded in AN Elumalai Salai owing to encroachment on water body. “I filed a petition to remove the water stagnation and encroachment two years ago, after the Cyclone Vardah,” said P Senthil Kumar, a civic activist and resident. He says water stagnates only in low-lying land near his house and not around the highrise buildings. A permanent solution can be found only when the level of the area is raised, he said. With years of urbanisation, even groundwater has become unusable, residents complained.

Kalyana Sundaram, a 85-year-old resident in the area, rued, “Three decades ago, we used direct canal water for domestic use and groundwater for drinking. The groundwater has become so polluted now, we can’t even use it for washing clothes.” Local panchayat officials claim that the land does not belong to them, and hence they do not have authority over it. Village Administrative Officers of Iyyappanthangal denied that these lands were encroached upon. “Stagnation is caused due to waterlogging, and the Public Works Department has already taken necessary steps. We guided the petitioner to meet other departments too. It is now up to Metro Water and the panchayat.”

Metro Water said it does not operate in the area.

Encroachment on roads tooHundreds of commuters go through a difficult time in the traffic on Mettu Road and AN Elumalai Salai. Reason: the roads have shrunk. The map provided by CMDA shows Mettu Road to be 40 feet wide, but in reality it is only 20 feet on an average. The road which runs up to SRMC police station looks wide enough, but after about 100 metres, turns narrow. A private land, secured with a huge compound wall that came up in September, has allegedly taken up half of the road.