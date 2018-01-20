CHENNAI : Oceanography, adolescent psychology, vascular differences in plants and anthropology are some of the subjects found in Tamil texbooks between 1960 and 1980. Lost over decades of English education, these books have got a new lease of life after the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation decided to archive them for posterity.Sitting on the shelf of the corporation are over 900 rare books that are barely found in the market. “These books contain rare Tamil words that are unknown to the new-age Tamil speakers,” said D Jagannathan, managing director of the corporation.

Tamil word for differential co-efficient, for example, is vagaikezhu, nomography (study of alignment charts used for graphical calculation) is nemavaraiiyal and a book on complex numbers is called Sikkalengal thathuvam. “The technical words we are hunting for in Tamil already exist... we just have to identify them from these books,” Jagannathan said.Over 1,000 books were identified by the government and a 15-member panel painstakingly collected each book from libraries and bookshops even in remote parts of the state. The hardest books to locate were the ones that have lost commercial value, said Dr Sankara Saravanan, deputy director of the textbook corporation.

“Old geography textbooks, for example, are useless to people today. But the old maps and historical names of certain places are of treasurable importance for documentation,” he said. While old researchers still had copies of these books, the hardest to find among all books was ‘History of Tamil Shorthand’. Saravanan claimed that only one copy of the book was available at an old library.

Among the 900 books they have completely documenting, 190 were selected and over 600 copies of these were made to be circulated to all district libraries. Copies were also made available at the Chennai Book Fair this year. Most of the translated books can be seen at Tamil Virtual Academy’s website

www.tamilvu.org.