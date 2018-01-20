While the Delhi government has announced a common mobility card policy, its success depends on a robust infrastructure to support the facility.

However, RTI data procured by a NGO reveals that as of October 2017, out of 262 ETM machines at the Rajghat bus depot which was chosen for launching the project, 127 were non-functional.

However, a conductor at Rajghat claimed, “Whenever we see that an ETM is giving us a lot of trouble, we send a request to the transport department. As of now, we do not have any faulty machines.”

Similar is the case of the second depot which has been chosen, i.e., Rohini Sector 1, where of the 200 ETM machines supplied, only 70 were found to be functional.

Each machine costs more than `19,000 and was supplied by Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Limited.

