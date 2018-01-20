HYDERABAD : With an increasing number of companies and businesses turning to Bitcoin-like cryptocurrencies, tutorials on ways to create your own virtual money are flooding the internet.

While a plethora of ‘how to create cryptocurrencies’ tutorials are currently available online, most of them cater to those with a coding background. From beginner’s guides to tutorials on advanced levels of encryption, videos and textual references have got the virtual community all intrigued.

From “Anyone can learn the technology. If one has coding background, it becomes easier,” says M Brahma, technical manager of Open Source Technologies. “Until now, only companies had been creating their own cryptocurrencyiesbased on requirement of end-users,” Brahma said.

“The need, right now, is to create a cryptocurrency that can be processed faster and charges lesser user fee than Bitcoin,” says freelance Blockchain technology programmer Arun Christudhas. Experts, however, also point out that a cryptocurrency would work only if the network-value grows.