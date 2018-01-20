RAIPUR: The zeal to accomplish something unique and creative in his profession drove a Raipur tailor to design a gigantic 63-ft blazer. Bharat Lal Sahu stitched a world record using 720 metres of cloth.

The blazer’s length is equivalent to a 6-storey building. The 48-year-old Sahu has put it for display on a 75-kg hanger at an under-construction building located along the national highway.

Sahu was ably supported in his endeavour by his wife Khemeshwari. They jointly got into action and first carefully cut out 360 pieces of cloth from a 750-metre fabric roll before stitching them all together into one blazer. Exceptional care had to be taken for every dimension in making the giant formal outfit. The final product is 24 times the size of a normal adult blazer.

The dressmaker had to wait for two months to get the same colour and pattern of cloth after he placed the order in Raipur.

Sahu is now preparing to apply for a Guinness World Record. “A few years ago I thought of creating something different and discussed my aspiration with many, but didn’t get any encouragement or help. A year ago, I saw the previous record-breaking blazer that measured 42.6 feet, created by students of a school in the UK. That struck me with the idea to design the blazer,” Sahu told The Sunday Standard.

“It took us 10 months to stitch the blazer as we made it without disengaging from our routine work,” Sahu said. The unique big buttons of the attire carry images of the Tricolour, secularism theme, historical and religious monuments, the Ashoka emblem, the ‘Make in India’ logo and the national bird, animal and flower.

Before putting the blazer on display, Sahu examined gave final touch at the community bhawan near his house. “Now that my efforts are being recognised, I am applying for official certification from the Guinness World Records,” Sahu said.

To a query on what he plans to do with the blazer, Sahu said the 360 pieces of cloths used would be unstitched and distributed among the poor.