Lok Sabha bypolls in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Alwar constituencies on January 29 are becoming a sort of acid test for two of Rahul Gandhi’s close aides, Sachin Pilot and Jitendra Singh, both former ministers of state in the Union government.

While Singh belongs to the Alwar royal family, Pilot has represented Ajmer earlier in the Lower House. Sources said their ability to ensure victory of party nominees in their strongholds would certainly be counted in a year when the Congress is desperate to dislodge the BJP in the state.

Rajasthan Congress chief

Sachin Pilot

Within the Congress circles, the two bypolls are being watched closely as they have become a contest of sorts between Pilot, who is the party’s state unit chief, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who thinks he is better suited to lead the party ahead of Assembly polls in October.

Upon instructions from Rahul, Sachin has been preparing the ground for the past four years and the Congress chief feels he should not be disturbed in an election year. That’s why Pilot was not fielded for the Ajmer bypolls despite being a natural choice.

“The people of Ajmer and Alwar will give a befitting reply to the BJP. There is great response among the youth and women,” Pilot, who is busy campaigning, said.

Before him, Gehlot addressed meetings in the two areas to show that he still enjoys better recall among voters. While some in the party feel Gehlot is a better counter against CM Vasundhara Raje given his network across the state, Pilot’s supporters point out that projecting a younger leader as CM candidate will help the Congress regain lost ground.