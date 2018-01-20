KOCHI: Government schools in the state are set to undergo major changes as the implementation of various projects under the public education rejuvenation campaign reaches its final stages. The transformative campaign has been credited as the reason for a steady rise in the number of students who enrolled in government schools in 2017.

Director of Public Instruction K Mohankumar said more than 1.46 lakh students enrolled in government schools last year. He said more and more parents are restoring their faith in government schools because of the projects initiated through the rejuvenation campaign, which was announced during the 60th State Formation Day in 2017.

Class I admissions at government schools increased by 12,000 in 2017, compared to a fall of 4,000 in 2016, said Kerala Infrastructure and Technology For Education vice-chairman K Anwar Sadath, noting that the rejuvenation campaign was successful in winning the trust of parents.The campaign is divided into four parts — infrastructure development, academic excellence, Internet facility for students and policy integration. Hi-tech classrooms for students of Classes VIII to XI at 4,775 schools will be formally inaugurated on January 22, said Sadath.

As part of infrastructure development, about 1,000 schools will get a facelift, said Mohankumar. Along with government funds, contributions from alumni, MLAs, MPs and well-wishers will be used for the project.

Academic excellence is a detailed study report being prepared by various stakeholders, including education experts and alumni teachers for each school. The study will consider elements such as the school’s location and students’ background. The report — expected by February 1 — will specify the changes that each school needs to undergo to perform well academically, said Mohankumar.

According to Sadath, students will be empowered with the advantages of Internet to help them learn better. “A pilot implementation of the project was done at 139 schools and it was a success,” said Sadath.