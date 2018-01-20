BHOPAL: As many as six missing children are being found daily in Madhya Pradesh, while 16 abandoned newborns and infants were being saved monthly by the emergency response service in the state, whose Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is popularly addressed as mama of bhanje-bhanjiyon (maternal uncle of nephews and nieces).

Going by the statistics available with Dial 100, an integrated police emergency response service, a total of

4,286 phone calls pertaining to missing children being found were received between April 2016 and December 2017 by the centralised state control room of the service in Bhopal.

Between January and December 2017, Dial 100 received 2,863 calls with regards to missing children being found in different parts of the state, as compared to 1,423 calls between April and December 2016.

A comparison of the nine-month period (April to December) in 2016 and 2017 revealed a sharp increase of 697 calls translating into around 49 per cent jump in the calls about finding of missing kids. As per sources in Dial 100, almost 90 per cent of these calls were about missing kids aged between six and eight years.

A further analysis of the 21-month data of 4,286 info calls revealed that Dial 100 received at least six calls daily about missing kids being found by commoners across the state. A major city and town wise break-up of the data revealed that highest number of calls were made from Bhopal (340), followed by Indore (322), Gwalior (290), Morena (215), Bhind (211), Satna (186), Rewa (181), Sagar (170), Jabalpur (166) and Chhatarpur (125).

According to key sources in Dial 100, of the number of missing children reunited with their family or sent to safer place, majority were boys. The city-wise break also revealed that most of such kids were found in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Also, separate data revealed that as many as 337 abandoned infants, including newborns, were saved due to the timely response of Dial 100’s first response vehicles (FRVs).

While 157 newborns and infants were found abandoned by the FRVs across the state between April and December 2016, the number rose to 180 between January and December 2017. Majority of the newborns/infants found abandoned and rescued were girls. A break-up brought to the fore that 16 abandoned newborns/infants were found monthly in the state during the 21-month period.

“We managed to save nearly all the infants and newborns found abandoned across the state during the period,” Superintendent of Police, Dial 100, Amit Saxena told The Sunday Standard.

Fact File

4,286 missing kids found and reunited with kin between April 2016 and December 2017

6 kids, mostly boys reportedly missing were reunited with kin daily, and 16 abandoned newborns/infants found monthly

49% jump in calls/cases of missing children being found in MP in 2017

Bhopal topped the chart with 340 calls/cases

Gwalior-Chambal region reported bulk of cases/calls.

Most of the 337 abandoned infants/newborns found were girls