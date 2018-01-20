NEW DELHI: The ultra violet embarks on a majestic sojourn that turns everything it touches into an elegant story of stylistic statements, even in the short space of time since it’s surfaced. Recently declared the Pantone Colour of Year, the colour has been basking in the charm of its opulent fashionableness. From the conventional to the peculiar, it stands for activism, action and all things fashion.

The colour is born out of complexity. It takes two absolutely different shades from the colour spectrum—red and blue—to produce a sharp pigment that symbolises power, wealth, imagination and ambition. It’s also the colour of royalty,. Queen Elizabeth II of England has been seen sporting its attractiveness in her ensembles many a times.

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga known for her idiosyncratic fashion displays, too has reaped the potential of violet in her hair dos, footwear, hair and hair accessories. The strength of the colour was also understood well by Italian sculptor Giuliano Vangi when he crafted a purple model titled Uomo Vestito di Viola in 1989.

Artists like Ramona Romanu have used the hue to render beautiful abstracts. Alex Katz’s Purple Wind uses tone so purple to talk about isolation in the city. “Dutch painter Van Gogh used violet in his psychedelic art. It’s been worn by Emperors and even well-respected professors,” says Luxury and Lifestyle Photographer and Blogger, Naina Redhu, who believes that because violet is a colours with one of the shortest wavelengths, it makes it harder to reproduce in real life, which is probably what makes it attractive.

Yellow/Ochre is a complimentary colour for violet. “It would be wonderful to come with branding and products, in the colour violet, dripping with metaphorical meaning,” says Redhu.

The colour has long had powerful healing powers. It represents the crown chakra, considered the seventh chakra according to tantric yoga traditions, which is associated with the control centre of the human body—the brain, along with the endocrine gland. Optimum violet energy is a sign of all chakras functioning smoothly. It also relates to spiritual awareness.

“Violet is the highest color in the visible spectrum. It’s a cool colours and that’s why has a calming effect on, because of which, it’s useful for people experiencing sleep difficulties or stress,” says spiritual healer and colour therapist Jai Madaan. According to her, the colour helps build leukocytes, purifies the blood, maintain the correct balance of potassium and sodium, and controls excess hunger.

From matters of health to matters of home, the ultra violet is seen accented in everything from little tea cups to bedsets. “From pale lilac to deep merlot, purple commands attention. It looks best in a two-tone scheme, perhaps with silver or black best,” says Suruchi Khanna owner at Sana Furnishings.

From exploring new technologies and greater galaxies, from artistic expression to spiritual reflection, ultraviolet lights the way to what is yet to come, according to designer Dharna Hassija. “It’s a color that stands for hope, discovery, limitlessness and reflection.

A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” she says, adding that the near future will see sparkly sweaters, lurex velvet dresses, ruffled high heel shoes, velvet disco jeans to floral dress es in this colour. Handbags, aviator sunglasses, tassel earrings will dominate the accessory world. Portable bluetooth speakers or instant camera will also don the hues.

Off late, it’s been accepted as a gender neutral colour with men wearing it in suits, belts and blazers. Designer Sunil Mehra talks of ties with violet strips, brooches with stones and scarfs with motifs as standouts.

In activism, it is the colour of action. Violet is all about non-conformity. It’s a powerful statement of purpose. It’s a declaration of experimentation and individuality.

It’s a stylists’ newest muse. Some say it’s the new black. For stylist Shreyasi Pathak at Vajor.com., pleated trousers, bandanas, knee-length socks, beaded necklace, mules, hair colour, nail art and phone/laptop covers will make violet a big yes.

Pantone’s Ultraviolet is also being viewed by many as a colour with undercurrents of activism and action, particularly LGBTQ rights, with groups using purple as symbolism for their campaigns. Because it brings together two semitropical gender specific colours—pink for girls and blue for boys—to form a third one, it has been used by lesbian radical feminists and feminist activism in the past years.

Last year’s Pantone Colour of the Year, Greenery, holds its position strongly, the next 11 months will see a violet lifestyle resolution.