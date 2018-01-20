KOZHIKODE : AT Times of fragile relationships, K Hamza and C Jasmine are two living examples that love and sacrifice exists. A couple from Malappuram in Kerala, it is their love for each other that has kept them inseparable even when fate was merciless.Hamza was a popular karate trainer when he married Jasmine in April 2000. “He was so popular that people used to call him ‘Karate Hamza’. He got a black belt when he was just 16 and started training others since then,” says Jasmine. Just a year after their marriage, tragedy hit the couple when Hamza slipped into a pit in July 2001, while returning home after a class.

“It was a rainy season. I had fallen into a pit and nobody noticed. It was around 10 pm. I was spotted unconscious the next day morning. Though rushed to a hospital, I sustained a spinal injury,” recalls Hamza, who was admitted to the Institute of Palliative Medicine in the neighbouring Kozhikode district.

“I was under treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna for about a year. Later, we shifted to the Medical College Hospital, where I came to know the injury I had sustained was permanent. Doctors said I could not walk anymore. I was shattered,” he says. “I was more worried about Jasmine, who was just 18 then. I asked her to leave me, but she never did. In fact, she gave me the strength to bear the pain. It was her love and company that healed my wounded heart.”

Jasmine says it was a very tough situation. “We could not even talk about it in our family. I hid the truth for many years, fearing that my family would ask me to abandon him. But by God’s grace, they supported me when they finally came to know about it. They never said a word against my decision. Though many of my relatives criticised me for wasting my life, my family’s support guided us all throughout our pain,” she says.

Now, 17 years since the accident, Hamza is immobile and requires the help and support of one to move or even to have a glass of water. But both of them are happy. “We have never cursed our fate or grumbled against God. Rather, we found happiness in being together,” says Jasmine.