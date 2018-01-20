CHENNAI : The three-month soil remediation trials carried out by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in the now defunct thermometer factory at Kodaikanal failed to achieve even the ‘liberal’ 20 mg/kg mercury clean-up standard. Environmentalists suspect that the trials may have liberated more mercury to the environment than was recovered.

While the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change recommends a remediation target level of 6.6 mg/kg, HUL’s alleged failure to meet the 20 mg/kg standard has raised several questions over the quality of soil remediation and retort process being adopted by the company. The trials were conducted between August 16 and November 18. This included soil washing and retorting. Totally, 87 tonnes of soil was processed during the trials.

The findings from soil washing trials reveal that in soils with mercury concentration less than 100 mg/kg, only 70% of the total soil meets the 20 mg/kg remediation standard. When mercury concentrations range from 100 mg/kg to 250 mg/kg, the success rate comes down between 50 and 60%.

The retorting trials encountered several problems, including “material conveyance issues, thermal expansion and vapour leak.” The data relating to retort trials involving 10 batches of contaminated soil reveal that retorting failed to achieve the 20 mg/kg target in 80 per cent of the batches.