NEW DELHI: The health department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has proposed taking strict action against farmhouses and banquet halls which source food from unlicensed caterers for the events they host. Citing the risk this poses to public health and the loss of revenue suffered, the SDMC is likely to pass the proposal in its meeting in February.

“We have noticed that the majority of food arrangements made in these functions in our area involve unlicensed caterers, which poses a public health risk. There have been complaints of food poisoning. Also, the corporation loses revenue as these caterers are operating illegally,” said Praveen Kumar Tokas, Chairman of the Medical Relief and Public Health Committee of SDMC.

The proposal, which was first sent for approval by the House in December 2017, comes at a time when the corporations are conducting a drive to seal illegal commercial establishments using space meant for residential use. Under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, a premise can be sealed if it is found serving food from an unlicensed caterer.

Tarun Kalra, who works in the sales department at wedding planners Get Your Venue, said due to the careless attitude of a few people in the wedding business, many others would suffer.

“The municipal corporation is moving such a proposal at a time when the wedding season is right upon us. Although my company’s job is just to help people decide on a suitable venue, if the big farm venues are found violating norms, we'll have very few options for people,” said Kalra.

South Delhi areas like Chattarpur, Mehrauli and Rajokri are dotted with lawns and flashy banquet halls, which are under the lens of the corporation for not getting licensed food caterers.

“There are less than10 licensed caterers in the entire South Delhi. This shows that a strict approach is needed. If any untoward incident happens, the corporation will be blamed. To avoid it we have moved this proposal,” Tokas said.

A caterer has to pay the corporation `10,000 per year for a valid licence. There are around 50 properties in south Delhi which host big-budget weddings and other functions round the year.

“We do not make food arrangements through caterers outside. There might be a few farmhouse managers who do that, but we do everything as per government rules,” said a manager at Umrao farm lawn in Rajokri.

Licence fee for caterers: `10,000 per annum

Less than 10 registered caterers

Approximate number of farm lawns: 50