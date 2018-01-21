CHANDIGARH: The power dynamics in the ruling Congress in Punjab appear to be changing. Two back to back jolts have put Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on a shaky wicket. On the other hand, with Rahul Gandhi’s ascendancy as party chief, the anti-Amarinder camp and other state leaders close to the party high command are asserting themselves, especially with cabinet expansion on the cards.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the appointment of CM’s trusted lieutenant Suresh Kumar as chief principal secretary on Wednesday. Kumar was the fulcrum of administration as he had been given a free hand by the CM in dealing with all political and administrative matters.

In another setback, the lobby close to Rahul managed to get Rana Gurjit Singh removed as irrigation and power minister. Amarinder had been defending his cabinet colleague since his name surfaced in the sand mining auction scam. But he had to resign because, according to Congress sources, there was a clear signal from Rahul that the party would have to shed its ‘liabilities’.

With Rana’s resignation, nine cabinet posts are now vacant.

After meeting the Congress president in Delhi, Amarinder said on Thursday said that Rana’s resignation had been accepted. He also announced that the cabinet expansion would take place after Ludhiana civic polls.

The announcement has started the race for ministerial berths, with the lobby close to Rahul trying to assert itself. Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra had already met Rahul on Wednesday. While he is eyeing the power department, rural development minister Rajinder Bajwa wants irrigation.

The no-nonsense approach signalled by the Congress chief is likely to have its impact on cabinet expansion.

According to sources, Rana’s resignation and Suresh Kumar’s departure both are being seen as a game of checkmate played by a coterie within the Congress.

But the wily Captain is not one to cede turf easily. He has directed state advocate general Atul Nanda to study the HC order and challenge it before a division bench. Kumar’s departure from the CMO is bound to create several power centres within the government and that the reason why Amarinder is so keen to get him back.

CM’s confidant

Suresh Kumar, a 1983 batch IAS officer, had retired as Additional Chief Secretary in April 2016, but was appointed chief principal secretary soon after a Congress government led by Amarinder Singh came to power in March 2017. He had earlier served Amarinder’s as Principal Secretary when he was the CM from 2002 to 2007.