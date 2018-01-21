NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress launched a fresh attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on Saturday over the office-of-profit controversy.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken claimed before the media that the BJP and the AAP were hand in glove. “The BJP forced the Election Commission (EC) to delay the disqualification of AAP MLAs,” he alleged.

Maken also accused the EC of helping out the AAP, saying the disqualification recommendation had come late. “The EC sent its recommendations to the President only on January 19. Why did the poll panel not send the recommendation before December 22? Had the disqualification come before the Rajya Sabha polls, the AAP in Delhi would have been nothing more than a broken unit,” the DPCC chief claimed.

Maken alleged that the AAP was lying in the people’s face. “Rooms were allotted to the parliamentary secretaries in the assembly and the notification issued says that space for office and cars were offered to them,” he said.