NEW DELHI: Former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog A Panagariya has often advocated creation of well-paid jobs for better economic growth. While the government seeks employment generation from private sector, the Centre itself has over four lakh vacancies in various departments.

According to a government report, a copy of which is with The Sunday Standard, there are 11.36 per cent (4,10,752) vacancies against the sanctioned strength of 36.34 lakh Central government civilian employees. Despite the sanctioned strength of 9.57 lakh in Central Police Forces 56,000 positions are vacant.

While there are 8,702 positions in external affairs, 7,193 are employed. Incidentally, expenditure of Indian missions and embassies saw an rise of Rs 266.54 crore to Rs 1,426 crore in 2016-17 against Rs 1,159.54 crore in 2015-16, suggesting enhanced activities undertaken abroad last year.

Department of labour and employment, which incidentally directly deals with issues of jobs in the country, is running with 5,270 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 8,035.Even the PMO with a sanctioned strength of 505 has just 403 officials.

While the government has come up with many laws and amendments to rules to check black money and tax evasions, the department of revenue is short of 78,000 officials out of the sanctioned strength of 1,78,933.

The department of agriculture and cooperation is functioning at a little more than half its strength, with the report stating that of the 6,085 sanctioned posts, only 4,036 were currently filled. Similar is the status of the department of animal husbandry and dairying, where only 2,454 of the 3,952 sanctioned posts are occupied. However, the department of culture has its full staff strength, as all the 7,862 positions are occupied.

The NDA government at the Centre claims to be giving the north-east region priority, but out of the 348 sanctioned positions, only 237 are occupied.

The government report covers Group A, B and C positions in various departments on which the Centre incurred an expenditure of `1,82,513.25 crore during 2016-17. It appears that the Centre would incur an additional cost of about `19,000 crore annually to fill up all vacancies, which could immediately generate over four lakh well-paid jobs in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a task force on employment headed by NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar. The PM’s Economic Advisory Council is also brainstorming on the issue of employment.

The report further states that expenditure on employees in the railways shot up to Rs 71,0300.43 crore in 2016-17 against Rs 52,477.23 crore the previous year (38.92 per cent of the total expenditure was apparently due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission).

Except for the Central Industrial Security Force, all Central police forces are operating below strength, the report said.

Further, the report stated that the Department of Atomic Energy has 32,049 personnel employed against a sanctioned strength of 36,810. The department of environment and forests seems to be working at half its strength as only 2,929 of the 4,967 sanctioned positions were filled. Similar was the case of the Department of Science and Technology, which had only 5,397 employees as on March 1, 2016, out of a sanctioned strength of 12,177.