NEW DELHI: A day after the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for holding offices of profit in the Delhi administration, Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai put on a brave face, saying “we do not fear elections”.

If President Ram Nath Kovind approves the poll panel’s recommendation, bypolls will have to be held in the 20 constituencies represented by the AAP legislators in six months.

The AAP, which rose to prominence through their consistent protest strategy, has plans to use the ongoing sealing drive at commercial establishments as a platform to mobilise support at the grassroots level.

Sensing the public discontent, the AAP has called a meet of all its MLAs and office-bearers on Sunday to decide its course of action and the line it will take on protests.

“We are victims of the Election Commission’s double standards. The AAP will raise its voice on every constitutional platform that it thinks fit. If any situation like implementation of President’s rule in the national capital crops up, then we are ready for that. Party workers will take to the streets and let the people sitting in top offices know that the janata will decide,” said Rai.

In case the AAP legislators are disqualified and bypolls are announced within six months, the ruling party – it is set to complete three years in less than a month -- will face a referendum of sorts before the 2019 polls. The bypolls would also be a reality check on the popularity of the BJP and the Congress.

On the orders of a Supreme Court-monitored committee, all civic agencies are sealing portions of restaurants, salons, shops and boutiques in the markets of Delhi. The drive is targeted at owners who have not paid conversion charges to convert residential properties into commercial establishments. Since last week however, the issue has become a political stick to beat rivals with and simultaneously gain support from the trading community.

For the AAP, the game will not be easy. Many believe that in the three years the AAP has been heading the administration in Delhi, party leaders have lost connect with the common people. At the same time, the internal feuds within the AAP have become public with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being accused of corruption by his former confidant, Kapil Mishra.

Determined to create a huge outcry, senior AAP functionaries have met Kejriwal at his residence. The party plans to blow up the issue as political vendetta for its aggressive stance against demonetization and GST.