GUWAHATI: In perhaps a fallout of the updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), a demand for Union Territory status is sweeping Assam’s Barak Valley.

A lesser-known organisation, Union Territory Demand Committee (UTDC), is pitching for the creation of a Union Territory by integrating the Valley’s three districts — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

To drum up support, it took out a massive rally on January 16 at Silchar, the main town of the Valley. The UTDC has also submitted a memorandum to the PM seeking fulfillment of the demand.

The demand is believed to have tacit support of local leaders cutting across party lines. The UTDC says exploitation of the people of the region — politically and economically — made it raise the demand.

But the immediate trigger appears to be the exclusion of names of a large number of people from the part NRC. “The Valley is second in contributing revenues to the state exchequer. But the condition of roads is deplorable, people are not getting jobs,” UTDC leader Sanjit Debnath said.

He said suspicion and fear has gripped the region due to the manner in which the NRC updation exercise is being done. “There are numerous instances where a man’s name figures in the part NRC but not that of his son. If we can achieve a UT status, we will not have the fear of being harassed,” he added.

Mahila Congress president and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev said while she emotionally endorsed the idea, security and economic viability had to be kept in mind. The AGP and the AASU opposed the demand.