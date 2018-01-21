NEW DELHI: An internal Aam Aadmi Party survey shows the party will not win even a single seat if bypolls were to be held within six months, rebel AAP legislator and former Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra said on Saturday.

Mishra’s claims come a day after the Election Commission recommended disqualification of 20 AAP legislators for holding offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries in the Delhi administration.

If the President approves the poll panel’s recommendations, bypolls will have to be held in the 20 constituencies represented by the MLAs within six months.

The AAP has decided to challenge the decision in Delhi High Court. The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

Mishra, who is out of favour with the party leadership, claimed the internal survey report was submitted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The report has details about how the party will fare in the constituencies represented by the 20 MLAs whose fate hangs in the balance.

The former Delhi water minister took to Twitter to make the internal survey public. “AAP internal survey submitted to Kejriwal yesterday. Surely losing - 11 Seats “in the fight” if candidate changed - 09 Seats Surely Winning - 00 Seat Recommends 12 ticket change including Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sarita Singh, Praveen Deshmukh (sic),” he tweeted.

“It is a matter of office of profit case. There were no parliamentary secretary posts. Only one post was there, not 20. If they wanted to increase the number of posts, first they should have passed a law in the Legislative Assembly. Many people gave advice to Arvind Kejriwal but he did not listen to anyone. If the situation remains like this, I think there will be a need to conduct elections in the coming days,” Mishra said.

Mishra has been at loggerheads with the AAP top brass since he alleged corruption by Kejriwal.

The former minister, after being sacked, had claimed that he was witness to Kejriwal accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyender Jain. He has been suspended by the party but continues to represent the AAP in the Assembly as he has not resigned. Mishra has continuously been targeting Kejriwal on issues of corruption.